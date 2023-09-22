PancakeSwap Achieves Market Cap of $258.11 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00004324 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $258.11 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 396,801,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,457,647 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

