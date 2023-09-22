Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PARA. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.16.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 940.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 98,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 89,343 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $6,799,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,338,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,184 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

