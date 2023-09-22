Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 10,272 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 37.2% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

