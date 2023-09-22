Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

