Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,778 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after acquiring an additional 305,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

