Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,014 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.7 %

COP opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

