Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT opened at $169.26 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $236.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

