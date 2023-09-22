Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,543,000 after buying an additional 3,909,037 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

