Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,018 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PSX opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

