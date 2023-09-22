Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,569 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.