Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.11 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
