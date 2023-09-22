Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $209.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

