Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 10,922 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

JEPI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $54.30. 542,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

