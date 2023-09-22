Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $398.65. 937,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.