Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,699 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up approximately 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.28% of WestRock worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in WestRock by 203.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in WestRock by 110.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

WestRock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 715,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,811. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.21. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

