Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.18. The company had a trading volume of 142,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.46 and its 200 day moving average is $368.90. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

