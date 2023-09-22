Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,228,000 after buying an additional 516,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,458,000 after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock worth $2,944,657. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.37. 286,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.89. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

