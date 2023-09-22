Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $13.96 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,186. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

