Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,868,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,074,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

