Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 176,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

