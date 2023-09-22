Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,606. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

