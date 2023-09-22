Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 141,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,214. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

