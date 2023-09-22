Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 705 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after buying an additional 1,183,406 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,677,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,886 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,428. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

