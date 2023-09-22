Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after buying an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,110,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,321,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.44 and a 200 day moving average of $182.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

