Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.85. The company had a trading volume of 174,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,083. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

