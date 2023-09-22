Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,497,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,184,000 after buying an additional 63,225 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $1,586,209.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,532.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,927. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,658. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

