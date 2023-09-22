Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 115 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,994,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,380,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,803.10, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

