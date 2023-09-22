Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,744 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.19. 441,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,973. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

