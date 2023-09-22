Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,986 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 16,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1 %

C stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,271,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.