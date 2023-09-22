Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 3,500 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.52% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $82.30.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

