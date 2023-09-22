Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 2.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $30,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,742,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,494,807,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,805. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

