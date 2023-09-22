Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $487.97 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $487.97 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 491,052,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

