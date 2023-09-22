Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $8.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 726,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.