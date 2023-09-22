PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reissued their market perform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.20.

PYPL stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. PayPal has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

