Pegasystems’ (PEGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.82.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $42.66 on Monday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.79%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,975 shares of company stock worth $245,240 in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,456,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

