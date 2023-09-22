PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $1,038,450.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,144,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.93 million. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

