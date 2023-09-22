Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 1.1 %

PEBK stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

