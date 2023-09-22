Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.9 %

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEYUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

