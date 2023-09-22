Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.31.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE:PEY opened at C$12.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.86. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$9.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 27.63%. The company had revenue of C$219.41 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.6934461 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 67.01%.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

