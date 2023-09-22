PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.14.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

