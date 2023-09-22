PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Plans Dividend of $0.11

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1109 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PHXHF stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHXHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

