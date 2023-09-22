Physicians Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 383.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

