Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, William Blair lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. The company had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
