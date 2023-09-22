PineStone Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897,664 shares during the period. Graco comprises 3.1% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $64,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $73.29 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

