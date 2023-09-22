PineStone Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.2% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $45,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $210.61 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day moving average of $213.98.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

