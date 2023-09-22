Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 274 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,625,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,875,000 after acquiring an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

