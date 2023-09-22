Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 245 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $435.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.48. The stock has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

