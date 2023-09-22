Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.22 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

