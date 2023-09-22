Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $72.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

