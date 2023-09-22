Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $157,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $145.67 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

